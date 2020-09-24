STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamata Banerjee showers Durga Puja bonanza, BJP seethes

The CM said that the fire brigade, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), other civic bodies, municipalities and panchayats will not charge any money or tax for their services.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced Durga Puja bonanza for 37,000-odd organisers along with guidelines for the biggest festival of West Bengal. She allotted Rs 50,000 to each of the puja organisers like the previous years.

A one-time grant of Rs 2,000 was also announced for 80,000 hawkers ahead of Durga Puja.  Issuing the Puja guidelines, Mamata alerted the people that a section is “waiting like vultures’’ to reap political dividend if there is steep rise in Covid-19 infection after the festive season.

The BJP claimed that this was vote bank politics at the cost of tax payers’ money. “People understand everything and the ruling party will not get any dividend of it in next year’s election,’’ said Bengal BJP’s general secretary Sayantan Basu. 

