Bengal polls: EC removes returning officers of eight Kolkata constituencies ahead of final two phases

New officials have already been appointed in the Chowringhee, Entally, Bhowanipur, Beliaghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Kashipur-Belgachia and Kolkata Port assembly segments.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Election Commission has removed returning officers of eight constituencies in the city that will go to the polls in the last two phases of the West Bengal assembly elections on April 26 and 29, an official said on Wednesday.

New officials have already been appointed in the Chowringhee, Entally, Bhowanipur, Beliaghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Kashipur-Belgachia and Kolkata Port assembly segments, he said.

Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab described the transfer of the eight returning officers "as a routine move since they had held their posts for more than three years".

Sources in the poll panel said complaints were received against the officers for allegedly favouring the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Kolkata Port assembly constituency will vote on April 26 and the elections to other seven seats will be held on April 29.

"Returning officers play an important role in the election process, and the norm of transferring officers was followed in these cases," the official of the poll panel said.

The EC had recently removed three officials, including the returning officer of the Ballygunj assembly constituency in the city.

