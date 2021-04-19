STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Trinamool Congress to hold small election meetings in Kolkata amid rise in COVID cases

Speaking to a TV channel, Banerjee said that she would shorten her speeches at campaign in different parts of the state to around 20 minutes or so from the usual time of 50 minutes to one hour.

Published: 19th April 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said her Trinamool Congress would organise small meetings in Kolkata and she would give short speeches in rallies in districts where polling would be held in the remaining three phases.

Speaking to a TV channel, Banerjee said that she would shorten her speeches at campaign in different parts of the state to around 20 minutes or so from the usual time of 50 minutes to one hour so that the people don't have to stay long at the meetings.

"Yes, we have decided to hold small meetings, street corner-type ones, in the city in the campaigning for next three phases. We will not hold any big gathering any more. Also my speeches in the meetings addressed by me will be much shorter," she said.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien tweeted, "Mamata Banerjee will NOT campaign in Kolkata anymore. Only one 'symbolic' meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26. Slashes time for all her election rallies in all districts. Restricted to just 30 minutes."

The COVID-19 caseload of West Bengal, where an eight-phase assembly election is underway, soared to 6,59,927 as the state registered its highest single-day spike of 8,419 fresh infections on Sunday, a health bulletin said.

It said that twenty-eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,568. Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 2,197, followed by 1,860 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district. North 24 Parganas registered six fresh fatalities, followed by five in Kolkata.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee COVID19 Coronavirus Bengal Assembly polls 2021 Bengal elections West Bengal elections
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp