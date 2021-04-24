COVID-19: Calcutta University to vaccinate all employees above 45 years

By PTI

KOLKATA: In view of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Calcutta University has decided to vaccinate all employees aged 45 years or above, a top varsity official said.

Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI on Saturday that this was necessary to prevent contamination from the highly infectious virus and ensure the employees above 45 years are not exposed to its threat.

The VC said the vaccination drive will be funded by the state-run university and will be carried out in two campuses.

While one centre will be at the Rajabazar Science College where vaccination will take place on April 27 and 30, the other centre will be at Ballygange Science College Campus on April 28 and 29.

The university authorities said one has to give consent to be vaccinated.

A university spokesman said CU is the first state university in West Bengal to have opted for this full vaccination drive for its employees.

"While classes are being held online, for administrative and other job, a section of employees have to come.

We had restricted the presence of employees to half of present numbers after coronavirus spread again, but to keep administrative work functioning we cannot take the risk of closing down the office," the spokesman said.