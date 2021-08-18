STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Uttam Kumar Sarkar named new director of IIM-Calcutta

Sarkar was selected from a large number of highly accomplished and qualified aspirants from India and abroad, through a very rigorous search process that lasted several months.

Published: 18th August 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

IIM-Calcutta director Uttam Kumar Sarkar

IIM-Calcutta director Uttam Kumar Sarkar (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Uttam Kumar Sarkar was on Wednesday named the new director of IIM-Calcutta. The appointment will come into force with immediate effect, the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta said in a statement.

Sarkar was selected from a large number of highly accomplished and qualified aspirants from India and abroad, through a very rigorous search process that lasted several months, it said.

"Professor Sarkar knows IIM-Calcutta intimately: its history, culture and the aspirations of its large body of faculty, students, alumni, staff, board, and all stakeholders. Moreover, he is acutely aware of 'what needs to be done and how it must be done' to help IIM-Calcutta achieve its global aspirations," said Shrikrishna Kulkarni, the chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIM-Calcutta.

Sarkar, a professor at the Management Information Systems Group at the premier B-School, obtained his BTech, MTech, and PhD degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT-Kharagpur. He has an outstanding academic record, and is a leading researcher in the field of information systems with numerous publications in prestigious international journals to his credit, the statement said.

In the last week of March, the first woman director of IIM-Calcutta, Anju Seth, stepped down a year before the end of her tenure. "I am disappointed as I am leaving a dream only partially fulfilled; it is not what I had sought," she had told PTI then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIM Calcutta Uttam Kumar Sarkar IIM Calcutta director
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp