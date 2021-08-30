STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha dies of post-covid complications

The writer was suffering from post-Covid complications and had been hospitalised earlier this month after complaining of breathlessness and urinary infection.

Published: 30th August 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha, author of many notable works such as `Madhukari' (Honey Gatherer), is no more.

He was 85.

Guha, died of post-covid complications at a private hospital here on Saturday at 11:25 pm after a massive cardiac arrest, his family said.

The writer, whose works of fiction reflected his closeness to nature and forests of eastern India, was suffering from post-Covid complications and had been hospitalised earlier this month after complaining of breathlessness and urinary infection, his family said.

He had earlier suffered from Covid-19 in April and had been hospitalised for 33 days.

Guha was predeceased by wife, eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Ritu Guha in 201, leaves behind two daughters.

Born on June 29, 1936 in Kolkata, Guha had spent his childhood in Rangpur and Barisal districts of East Bengal (now Bangladesh).

His childhood experiences and travels left a deep imprint on him , which were reflected in his works later on.

His novels and short stories have been highly acclaimed by critics, winning him fans across the sub-continent and several awards including Ananda Purashkar in 1976, Shiroman Purashkar and Sharat Puraskar.

His important works besides `Madhukari', include `Koeler Kachhe' (Near the Koel bird) and `Sobinoy Nibedon' (Humble Offering).

An award-winning Bengali film 'Dictionary' was made based on two of his works - `Baba Howa' (Being a Father) and `Swami Howa' (Being a Husband).

He was also a popular children's writer creating the fictional character Rijuda, a hunter-turned-conservationist and his side-kick Rudra.

Said Rupa Majumdar, Editor of Nabakallol and Shuktara magazines and director of publishing house Dev Sahitya Kutir, whose magazine recently serialised Guha's childhood memories in a story form "He was a colossus, a literary star, people used to come just to watch him when he would visit our stall at any book fair."

His books, some of which we published, were all best-sellers.

Majumdar said it was the duty of the publishing world and his heirs to have his works translated into other languages including English "so that the world at large realises his genius, which is so well recognised in Bengali literature."

A successful charted accountant, Guha was also noted classical singer and a proficient illustrator.

"Buddhadev Guha is no more. He was blessed as to be one with the Divine on the night of Janmashtami (Lord Krishna's birthday) 2021. Do join his family and friends in celebrating his life," his elder daughter Maleni B Guhaa posted in social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buddhadeb Guha Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp