STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Action to be taken in 24 hours if any TMC leader's involvement in violence during KMC polls proven: Abhishek Banerjee

The TMC had in the run-up to the polls also warned party candidates against using force during the elections.

Published: 19th December 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Sunday said if any party leader is found to be involved in violence during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, strict action will be taken "within 24 hours".

The TMC had in the run-up to the polls also warned party candidates against using force during the elections.

"We don't support any form of violence, and strict action will be taken within 24 hours if any TMC leader is found to be stopping the process of free and fair polls. I would request the media to come out with related footage and evidence (if available)," he told reporters after casting his vote.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported during the day, as a voter turnout of 52.17 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Sunday.

Two incidents of hurling of crude bombs were reported in Sealdah and Khanna areas of Kolkata, and police contingents were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, a State Election Commission official said.

Asked to comment on BJP's decision to hold demonstrations across the state against the alleged violence, Banerjee said the saffron party is trying to “find an escape route” from imminent defeat.

"When votes will be counted on Tuesday, you will see the TMC has won and the BJP suffered a heavy defeat...They are just making excuses..." he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Abhishek Banerjee KMC KMC Polls KMC Polls 2021 KMC Elections KMC Elections 2021 Kolkata Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp