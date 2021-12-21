STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata Municipal Corporation election: TMC leading in 99 wards, BJP 2, CPM 2, Congress 1

The counting of the votes for the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation began this morning at 8 am.

TMC Flags

TMC Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress candidates were leading in 99 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday as per early counting trends while the opposition BJP and CPI(M) are ahead in two wards each and Congress in one, SEC officials said.

The counting of the votes for the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) began this morning at 8 am.

"As per the trends the TMC has taken the lead in 99 wards. BJP and CPI(M) are leading in two wards each. The Congress is leading in one ward," a State Election Commission official said.

The TMC has taken the lead in 99 wards spread across KMC boroughs - 5, 4, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15.

TMC MLA and sitting councillor Atin Ghosh was leading in ward number 11 in North Kolkata.

In ward number 13, TMC's sitting councillor Anindya Routh was ahead of others.

The BJP is leading in ward number 22 and 23 and the Congress in ward number 45.

The CPI(M) is leading in ward number 103, 98 In ward no 22, BJP's sitting councillor Mina Devi Purohit is ahead of her nearest rival of the TMC.

In ward no 45, Congress's sitting councillor Santosh Pathak is ahead of his nearest rival of the TMC.

The KMC is divided into 144 administrative wards which are grouped into 16 boroughs.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday even as over 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

