Kolkata Book Fair to be held in July

Earlier, the fair, which is held at the end of January every year, was deferred owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Books

A man browses through books at book fair (FIie Photo| EPS/R Satish Babu)

By IANS

Kolkata, Feb 4 (IANS) Considering the upcoming Assembly elections and multiple board exams in West Bengal, the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair will be held in the month of July this year at the Central Park Mela Ground in Salt Lake.

"Necessary health protocols will be taken to organise the fair in this changed schedule. We expect that international flights will be in operation by that time and the fair will see global participation like the earlier years," said Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, President, Publishers and Booksellers Guild.

He also welcomed all intending publishers, booksellers, editors of little magazines and other participants to submit their applications at the Guild House from March 1 onwards.

He said that the added attraction of the event -- the 8th Kolkata Literature Festival -- will be organised as usual during the book fair.

"We are happy to announce that for the first time, the Publishers and Booksellers Guild will organise a book festival -- 'Ekushe Bhasha Utsab' -- on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day, Chatterjee said. The festival will celebrate Bengali literature, language and culture.

"As of now, the pandemic situation has improved. The focal theme country of this year's book fair is Bangladesh. The year is also the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and it is also the 50th year of the independence of Bangladesh. The book fair will be dedicated to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee year of Bangladesh's independence," Chatterjee said.

He added that the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray will also also be celebrated during the book fair.

