Three boys injured after being hit by motorcycle in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three boys have been injured after being hit by a motorcycle in Kolkata's Manicktala area, police said on Wednesday.

The rider and two other pillion riders, who were allegedly in an inebriated condition, were detained, an officer of Kolkata Police said.

The motorcycle hit the three children from behind near Manicktala Main Road on Tuesday, following which locals caught hold of them, he said.

The condition of one of the injured boys is critical, while the remaining two are also undergoing treatment, he added.