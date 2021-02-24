STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

BJP, Trinamool clash against each other in Kolkata during programmes on same route

The BJP workers participating in the roadshow were moving towards Sealdah when trouble broke out.

Published: 24th February 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

TMC workers run away after a clash with BJP workers during a BJP roadshow for upcoming polls in Kolkata Wednesday Feb 24 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP and TMC woekers came to blows in the city on Wednesday during programmes by both parties on the same route in central Kolkata.

The was, however, no report of any injury.

The BJP was holding its 'Parivartan Yatra' and the TMC was staging a dharna on the same route.

The BJP workers participating in the roadshow were moving towards Sealdah when trouble broke out.

Flags of both parties were torn and bikes and police vehicles parked across the road were damaged.

Workers of the two parties blamed each other for it.

Sources in the saffron party claimed that TMC supporters threw shoes and brooms at them and blamed the police for not intervening.

Union minister Babul Supriyo reached the spot and pacified the agitated party workers.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari questioned how the police could allow programme by a rival political party after allowing the holding of a yatra on the same route.

TMC on the other hand alleged that BJP supporters brickbatted and injured some of its supporters and damaged vehicles.

Later police cleared the road and the yatra resumed.

It ended peacefully in College Street.

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and Rajib Banerjee, who quit TMC to join the saffron party took part in the roadshow.

Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda joined the BJP along with a few others at an event after the roadshow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Trinamool Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp