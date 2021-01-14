STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Major fire at Kolkata slum leaves hundreds homeless, blaze under control after four hours

Twenty-seven fire tenders took around four hours to control the blaze that broke out around 6.55 pm in the Hazari Bustee on Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue beside the Bagbazar Women's College.

Published: 14th January 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: A slum in north Kolkata's Bagbazar area was turned into ashes as a major fire broke out on Wednesday evening, leaving hundreds of people homeless, officials said.

Twenty-seven fire tenders took around four hours to control the blaze that broke out around 6.55 pm in the Hazari Bustee on Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue beside the Bagbazar Women's College near the Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge, they said.

Consecutive gas cylinder blasts in the shanties further added to the blaze, which soon spread to adjacent buildings, including the heritage Sarada Mayer Bari and a godown of books, officials said There were no reports of any casualty as most of the people were evacuated on time, they said.

"The entire Hazari Bustee has turned into ashes. The situation is now under control and cooling operations are underway. The entire slum, as well as the neighbouring buildings and residential houses, were evacuated on time," an officer of the Kolkata Police said.

The office of Sarada Mayer Bari, the residence of Sarada Devi -- the wife of 19th century Hindu mystic Ramakrishna, was severely damaged in the fire as police rescued four-five monks stuck inside, he said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but going by the evidence an electrical short circuit is suspected, a fire department official said.

"A probe into the mishap will soon be initiated," he said.

"Electricity supply in the entire area was snapped. There are at least 40 families whose houses have been gutted in the fire. A godown of books is also gutted," the police officer said.

Locals alleged that firefighters reached the spot at least an hour late, because of which the blaze went out of control.

A couple of police vehicles were vandalised, following which a team of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to control the irate mob, the officer said.

State urban development minister Firhad Hakim visited the site at night and assured people to rebuild their houses.

"The fire is under control. Those who have lost their houses will be provided shelter at nearby community halls and also at the Bagbazar Womens' College. We will also provide them with food. From tomorrow morning we will start clearing the place. Once it's complete, we will try to build shelters for those who have lost their homes," said Hakim, who is also the chief of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Disaster management teams of the Kolkata Police were also deployed to tackle the blaze that threw traffic out of gear during the evening rush hours.

Traffic movement on the Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue as well as the Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge, the lifeline of the people living in the northern fringes of the city, was totally stopped, leading to massive snarls in the north and central Kolkata.

A Kolkata Traffic Police officer said that movement vehicles will be allowed in the area only after a clearance from the fire department, and electricity is restored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Fire Kolkata Slum Fire Hazari Bustee Bagbazar Women's College Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp