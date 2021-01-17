STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata nurse loses consciousness after taking COVID vaccine, hospitalised

Thirteen other 'Adverse Event Following Immunisation' (AEFI) cases were also reported from various parts of the state but those were not serious.

Published: 17th January 2021 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 35-year-old nurse was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of a hospital in Kolkata after she lost consciousness within minutes of taking the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, officials said.

She is one of the 15,707 beneficiaries who were vaccinated across West Bengal during the day.

Thirteen other 'Adverse Event Following Immunisation' (AEFI) cases were also reported from various parts of the state but those were not serious, they said.

AEFI is any untoward medical occurrence following immunisation and might not have a relation with the vaccination process, officials said.

Within minutes of taking the vaccine at Dr BC Roy Hospital, the nurse started trembling, complained of uneasiness and fainted in the observation room.

She was rushed to nearby Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital and admitted to the CCU.

"That's probably an allergic reaction. As of now, there is nothing to worry about her as this type of allergic reaction is common in many vaccinations," a senior health department official, who is also a doctor, told PTI.

"We have learnt that she has a history of being allergic to drugs. She is also a chronic asthma patient. In that way, this is normal though quite rare. We are checking whether this is related to the vaccination or not. Even if it is because of the inoculation then also there is nothing to worry about," he said.

Several medical tests are being conducted on the nurse.

"Her blood pressure and oxygen saturation levels are normal. However, she is kept on oxygen support as she is an asthma patient. Specialised doctors are attending to her," he said.

The health department is consulting vaccine expert Dr Shantunu Tripathy who was earlier associated with the School of Tropical Medicine.

Out of the 14 AEFI cases, three are from Murshidabad district and two are from Kolkata.

"None of them is serious, except the staff nurse in Kolkata," an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata nurse Kolkata covid vaccination coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp