Tension in south Kolkata after stones hurled at BJP activists during roadshow

By PTI

KOLKATA: A little over a month after BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy came under attack in Bengal, a roadshow by the party was on Monday pelted with stones by miscreants, carrying TMC flags, near Rashbehari Avenue-Charu Market area, triggering tension in south Kolkata.

The TMC, however, denied any involvement and accused the BJP of trying to vitiate the atmosphere.

The roadshow, which commenced at Tollygunge tram depot, was set to culminate at Rashbehari Avenue -- often referred to as the backyard of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to a police officer, as the rally, led by state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and senior leader Suvendu Adhikari, proceeded toward Charu Market, unidentified miscreants threw bricks and stones at the entourage, injuring some of the saffron party activists.

Infuriated over the attack, BJP workers chased the miscreants, who by then had fled to nearby bylanes, the officer said.

The saffron camp activists then ransacked a few motorcycles and shops in the vicinity.

A major clash between the two sides was averted after a huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to control the incensed activists, the officer stated.

The state BJP unit called the incident a "blatant attack on democracy".

"Today's attack has once again proved that democracy has no place in West Bengal. Earlier, our party president (JP Nadda) was attacked, today our roadshow was attacked. This only shows that the TMC has lost the plot ahead of the assembly polls," BJP state President Dilip Ghosh said.

Taking to Twitter, the saffron party said, "Incorrigible TMC goons showing their true colours by unleashing violence during BJP's South Kolkata roadshow! No wonder they are unnerved by the people's support for BJP! This is a direct and violent attack on democracy!" State minister Aroop Biswas also visited the troubled area, shortly after the incident, to take stock of the situation.

Biswas claimed it was the BJP activists who unleashed violence, following Mamata Banerjee's announcement that she would contest polls from Nandigram.

"The BJP, after Mamata Banerjee's announcement, panicked. That is why they unleashed such violence to divert attention," he claimed.

Nadda's convoy was attacked during his visit to Diamond Harbour area in South 24 Parganas district on December 10.

Election to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May.