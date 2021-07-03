STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

'No sale' protest by Kolkata petrol pumps on July 7 over jump in prices

The sharp spike in the prices has also led to a massive drop in the sale of fuel in the state, West Bengal Petroleum Dealers' Association joint secretary Prasenjit Sen said.

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Fuel retailers in Kolkata will shut operations for 30 minutes on July 7, protesting against the steep jump in petrol and diesel prices that are nearing Rs 100, a trade body official said on Saturday.

The sharp spike in the prices has also led to a massive drop in the sale of fuel in the state, West Bengal Petroleum Dealers' Association joint secretary Prasenjit Sen said.

"The price of petrol will touch Rs 100 anytime in the city.

To protest this steep jump, we will shut power in all the petrol pumps and observe 'no sale' between 7 pm and 7.30 pm on Wednesday," he said.

"Sale of petrol is down by 25-30 per cent despite a rise in the number of personal vehicles during the pandemic.

Sales should have grown but slipped due to the unprecedented rise in the prices.

Diesel sales are down by over 50 per cent in the state," he said.

The fuel retailers are also planning to sit on dharna, seeking a hike in commission, Sen said.

"The commission remained fixed even as petrol price shot from Rs 70 to Rs 99.

This has led to a jump in cost and overheads, while the income didn't rise, forcing small petrol pumps to shut operations," he said.

In several districts of the state, including Darjeeling, Murshidabad and Nadia, petrol prices have already crossed the Rs 100-mark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Petrol price hike Kolkata petrol pumps Fuel price hike
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp