Fake vaccination camps: Calcutta HC refuses to interfere in probe for now

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday refused to interfere for now in the investigation into the case of fake COVID-19 vaccination camps allegedly conducted by accused Debanjan Deb in the metropolis and its suburbs.

Hearing PILs seeking a probe by a central agency into the matter, a division bench presided by Justice IP Mukerji said the petitioners may move the court at a later stage if there is any cause of dissatisfaction with the investigation being carried out by the Kolkata Police.

The bench, also comprising Justice Aniruddha Roy, said it is not inclined to interfere in the investigation of the case at this stage. The Kolkata Police, which arrested Deb and several others in connection with the case, has formed a special investigation team to probe into the matter.

Hundreds of people, including Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, were injected with alleged fake vaccines at such a camp at Kasba area organised by Deb, who masqueraded as a joint commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

He had also conducted similar camps at a college in Amherst Street and in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district.