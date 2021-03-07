STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata drug seizure case: BJP leader Rakesh Singh's aide arrested

The accused, a 42-year-old resident of New Alipore area in the city, is a close associate of Singh and has played a vital role in the drug smuggling case, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Published: 07th March 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 04:18 PM

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: An aide of arrested BJP leader Rakesh Singh has been held from New Town area of the city for his alleged involvement in the drug seizure case involving another party leader Pamela Goswami, police said on Sunday.

"The person has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the officer said.

The person was arrested on Saturday night, the officer said.

With this arrest, seven persons have been held so far in connection with the case.

Last month, state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Pamela Goswami and two of her friends were arrested after 90 gm cocaine was seized from the car in which they were travelling in New Alipore area.

Following her allegations that she was "framed", state committee member of BJP's West Bengal unit Rakesh Singh and another person, who was travelling with him, were arrested from Galsi in Purba Bardhaman district, the police officer said.

Another close associate of Rakesh Singh was arrested last week from Orphangunj Road in the city's port area in connection with the case.

