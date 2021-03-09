STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata building fire: Doctors mull DNA test to identify some bodies

Most of those killed are first responders -- four firefighters, one assistant sub-inspector posted at the Hare Street police station and an RPF personnel, officials said.

Published: 09th March 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Fire breaks out at the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021.

Fire breaks out at the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The bodies of some of the nine killed in the fire at a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata's Strand Road area was so badly burnt that they could not be identified, following which doctors were mulling DNA test to ascertain their identity, officials said on Tuesday.

The toll in the fire at the New Koilaghat Building rose to nine as two more bodies were found from an elevator in the early hours, they said.

Most of those killed are first responders -- four firefighters, one assistant sub-inspector posted at the Hare Street police station and an RPF personnel, officials said.

The four firefighters were identified as Girish Dey, Gourav Bej, Aniruddha Jana and Biman Purkayat, a senior official of the state government said.

"The two bodies are yet to be identified. We have sent them for autopsy," a senior official told PTI.

The earlier seven bodies were also found from a lift, officials said.

The fire broke out around 6.10 pm on the 13th floor of the building that houses the offices of the Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway.

The post-mortem was completed on the seven bodies at the SSKM Hospital after special permission was granted to speed up the process, an official said.

Of the seven bodies, a few were so badly burnt that family members could not identify them, following which doctors were mulling to conduct DNA tests, an official at the hospital said.

Meanwhile, police registered a suo motu case in connection with the incident and the fire department constituted a committee to probe the mishap, officials said.

The Eastern Railway has also ordered a high-level inquiry, headed by principal chief safety officer Jaideep Gupta, they said.

The railway personnel killed in the fire were identified as RPF constable Sanjay Sahni, Deputy Chief Commercial Manager Partha Sarathi Mondal and Senior Technician Sudip Das, police said.

A team of the Kolkata Police's forensic department reached the spot in the morning as part of the probe to ascertain the cause of the fire, a senior police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Fire Strand Road Fire
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp