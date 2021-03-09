STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata fire: Seven died of burns, two due to suffocation

Meanwhile, the detective department of the Kolkata Police on Tuesday initiated its probe into the case, and a special investigation team has been formed for the purpose.

Published: 09th March 2021 09:37 PM

A massive fire broke out at New Koilaghat Building in Kolkata

A massive fire broke out at New Koilaghat Building in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA:  Seven victims of the ghastly fire incident at a railway office building here died of burns and two others due to suffocation, a senior police officer said, citing the post-mortem report.

A massive fire broke out on the 13th floor of Eastern Railway's New Koilaghata building on Monday evening, claiming nine lives -- four firefighters, a policeman, one RPF personnel, and two others.

"They were found in two separate elevators. The ones that died due to burning were recovered from one lift, and the other two was stuck in another elevator," the officer said.

Meanwhile, the detective department of the Kolkata Police on Tuesday initiated its probe into the case, and a special investigation team has been formed for the purpose.

A case has been lodged at the Hare Street Police station against the authorities under 304 A of the IPC (causing death by negligence) and various other sections of the West Bengal Fire Act,1950, the officer added.

