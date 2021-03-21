West Bengal polls 2021: Left holds mega roadshow with candidates in Kolkata

Express News Service By

KOLKATA: The Left Front held a mega roadshow in south Kolkata with the candidates of five constituencies for the West Bengal Assembly polls as they headed to file their nominations on Saturday.

The candidates who filed nomination include Sujan Chakrabarty in Jadavpur, Satarup Ghosh in Kasba, Samita Harchowdhury in Behala East, Nihar Bhakta in Behala East and Debdyut Ghosh in Tollygunge. "We received overwhelming response from the electorates during the roadshow. We are confident that all these five candidates will bag victory in their constituencies," said Chakrabarty.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said if the alliance comes to power, the new government will introduce a new land acquisition policy where the owners' consent will be required.

The announcement is said to be significant because the erstwhile Left Front's land acquisition policy triggered a largescale movement in Nandigram and Singur spearheaded by the then opposition leader Mamata Banerjee.

When asked what prompted the decision, Bose said: "We have taken a lesson from the past."