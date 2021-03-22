STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

After dinner with father, Kolkata woman sets him on fire

The woman went out with her father for dinner to a restaurant on Sunday night and got him drunk, then they went to the Chadpal Ghat on Strand Road for a stroll, a senior police officer said.

Published: 22nd March 2021 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her father in Kolkata by setting him on fire after taking him out for dinner and getting him drunk, police said on Monday.

The woman went out with her father for dinner to a restaurant on Sunday night and got him drunk, then they went to the Chadpal Ghat on Strand Road for a stroll, a senior police officer said.

The father, 56, fell asleep as they were sitting on a bench on the banks of the Hooghly river and talking, the woman then poured kerosene on him and allegedly set him on fire, he said.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV and the woman confessed to the crime as well, police claimed.

The woman, a resident of Christopher Road near Park Circus, was arrested on a complaint lodged by her uncle, they said.

"During interrogation, she claimed that after her mother died when she was a child, her father started physically assaulting her and also used to torture her emotionally. However, it stopped after she got married. But, as her marriage broke off and she returned home, the torture started again," the officer said.

"We are verifying her claims," he added.

When produced at a court, the woman was sent to police custody till March 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Police Kolkata Murder
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp