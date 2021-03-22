STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IAS Khalil Ahmed appointed administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation

Ahmed, who is the principal secretary in the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, will remain in the post till the new Board of Councillors of the civic body takes charge.

Published: 22nd March 2021

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior IAS officer Khalil Ahmed was on Monday appointed the administrator of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), officials said.

Ahmed, who is the principal secretary in the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, will remain in the post till the new Board of Councillors of the civic body takes charge after the assembly elections, they said.

The appointment, which will come into effect immediately, was announced after Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of KMC Firhad Hakim tendered his resignation, following an Election Commission directive, they added.

Ahmed will also continue to serve as the principal secretary in the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, officials said.

A committee constituted by the EC under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay appointed the commissioners of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Asansol Municipal Corporation and Chandernagore Municipal Corporation as their respective administrators, they said.

IAS officer Surendra Gupta, who is the secretary in the North Bengal Development Department, was appointed the administrator of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

The EC restrained political appointees from serving in the board administrators of municipal corporations, whose term ended, till the model code of conduct is in force.

