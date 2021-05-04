STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

COVID-19 curbs: Museums, planetarium, zoos, national parks closed in Bengal

The Alipore Zoological Gardens in the city had recorded 400 visitors on an average in April and only 150 people on April 30 before closing down indefinitely from May 1.

Published: 04th May 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

City streets wear a deserted look as state government observes a shutdown to combat the Covid-19 situation, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With the spike in COVID-19 cases, museums, planetarium, zoos, national parks have been closed in West Bengal to avert contamination.

The Alipore Zoological Gardens in the city had recorded 400 visitors on an average in April and only 150 people on April 30 before closing down indefinitely from May 1, Director Asis Samanta told PTI on Tuesday.

"As decided by the state government, all forest department run zoos in state, national parks and sanctuaries remain closed for public from May 1 till further notice. We had recorded over 1,000 visitors on an average in February which gradually went down to 400 in April with report of spread in infection," Samanta said.

Director of M P Birla Planetarium and well-known astrophysicist Debiprasad Duari said the popular spot for students and others interested in cosmic world had to be closed since April 17 for fear of contamination of the pathogen despite taking all Covid control measures and reducing the audience capacity to one third.

The planetarium had been recording full houses in certain shows in December-February and the crowds started dwindling from March, he said.

Director of Science City and Indian Museum, Kolkata A D Choudhury said "as per the Central government directive we have banned the entry of visitors into the compound and suspended shows since April 16 till May 15."

He said any future decision in this regard will be taken as directed by the Central government considering the situation.

West Bengal Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav told PTI quoting a notification by Additional Chief Secretary (Forest), "Visitors are no more being allowed inside eco-tourism projects, conservation reserves, national parks and tiger reserves, run by the forest department since May 1."

The notification, however, allowed "strictly regulated" entry of visitors inside parks and gardens under the department with strict COVID-19 protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alipore Zoological Gardens Coronavirus COVID-19 Bengal Lockdown
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp