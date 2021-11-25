STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls on December 19, counting of votes on December 21

The counting of votes polled in the 144 wards of the civic body will be held on December 21, State Election Commission said.

Published: 25th November 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 10:46 AM

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls will be held on December 19, a notification issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday said.

The counting of votes polled in the 144 wards of the civic body will be held on December 21, it said.

"The KMC elections will be held on December 19 and the counting will take place on December 21. From today onwards, the Model Code of Conduct is implemented. We have issued the notification," State Election Commissioner Saurav Das said.

