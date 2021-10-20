STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Junior doctors of Kolkata hospital to continue with strike despite warning of action

The health department on Sunday said striking junior doctors will be marked absent if they do not report for duty.

Published: 20th October 2021 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: Despite warning by the West Bengal health department that striking interns and postgraduate trainee doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital would be marked absent, the agitators on Tuesday said they will continue with their strike demanding removal of the principal.

A representative of the agitating students claimed they are planning to go on a hunger strike.

"We will continue with our agitation till our demand is fulfilled," he stated.

The health department on Sunday said striking junior doctors will be marked absent if they do not report for duty.

Health department officials had held a meeting with senior doctors of at least 38 departments of the hospital in connection with the agitation.

"We are trying to convince them (striking doctors) to come and sit for a meeting and call off their agitation. Hopefully, we will find a solution soon," an official said.

Interns and trainees of the hospital have been on a strike for a fortnight demanding removal of the principal over a range of issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Kolkata Doctors Strike
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp