Kolkata double murder: Former domestic help arrested

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police detectives probing the murder of Subir Chaki, chief executive of a leading engineering firm and his driver, arrested a woman on Wednesday who was a former domestic help in the house where the murders took place, a senior police officer said.

The bodies of Chaki (61) and his driver Rabin Mondal (65) were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back on different floors of the ancestral house of the executive in south Kolkata's posh Gariahat area on Sunday night.

The 42-year-old woman, was on Wednesday morning detained in Diamond Harbour, about 52 km from here, and brought to Lalbazar, the headquarters of the Kolkata Police in the city, where she was arrested after hours of grilling, the officer said.

During interrogation, she "confessed of being part of the conspiracy to execute the crime", he said.

Two other persons were also brought from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district and are being grilled for their suspected involvement in the crime, he added.

"This woman is a former domestic help who used to take care of Mr Chaki's mother when he used to go out of the city," he said.

She will be produced in court on Thursday, the police officer said.

The officer said that the police had reason to believe that two of her sons are also allegedly involved in the double murder.

"They are absconding and a hunt for them is on," he said.

Explaining the motive of the arrested woman, the police officer said, "Mr Chaki had given an advertisement to sell off his house. This woman's elder son who is wanted in this case contacted him and approached him to buy it. He had also come to see the house."

The woman along with her son had hatched the plot and accordingly "contacted Mr Chaki posing as a buyer. This is the time when they had planned to execute their plan".

Pointing out that there are others involved in the crime, the police officer said, "we will be able to put together the entire plot only when others are arrested."

Earlier in the day, police officers also paid a visit to Mondal's residence at a congested locality in the city's Mominpur area and spoke to his neighbours in connection with the investigation.

"Mondal had built a house in the southern suburbs of Kolkata, but he used to stay in Mominpur. We are trying to find out why he was staying here. We will talk to his sons," he added.

The police have received some CCTV footage from the area and are examining them.

In one such footage, Chaki who was the managing director of prominent firm Kilburn Engineering and Mondal were seen having sweetmeats in a shop.

Chaki also bought some sweetmeats, packets of which were found in his car, a police official said.