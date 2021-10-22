STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Two more arrested in Kolkata double murder case

Two more persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the recent double murder case in the southern part of Kolkata.

Published: 22nd October 2021 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two more persons were on Friday arrested for their alleged involvement in the recent double murder case in the southern part of the city, a police officer said.

With Friday's arrest, the total number of people nabbed in the case rose to four, he said.

Bodies of Subir Chaki (61), the managing director of an engineering firm, and his driver Rabin Mondal (65) were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back on different floors of the ancestral house in south Kolkata's Gariahat area on Sunday night.

Sleuths, during the day, picked up a few persons from various places in South 24 Parganas district and took them to Lalbazar, the headquarters of the Kolkata Police, for examination, following which two of them were arrested, the officer said.

"The duo was among those who had entered the victim's Kakulia Road residence and carried out the ghastly murder. They confessed to their crime during questioning. They will be produced before court tomorrow (Saturday)," he said.

The police at the moment are also grilling the other two arrested in the case - a woman who was once hired as a caregiver by Chaki for his mother and her elder son.

"We are interrogating the woman. Her statements need corroboration and cross verification," the police officer said, adding that the younger son of the accused is still at large.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Double Murder Case Kolkata Double Murder Kolkata Murder Case Kolkata
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp