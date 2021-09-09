STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Pakhtoon residents to sing theme song of Durga Puja committee of North Kolkata 

The theme song, in the 40th year of the popular puja in the Baguiati, Kestopur, Lake Town and Dumdum Park area, will have typical Afghan folk tunes and Pushtu language.

Published: 09th September 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Durga Puja

Representational Image. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

By PTI

KOLKATA: As music knows no barriers, a Durga Puja committee in north Kolkata has decided to get its theme song rendered by two Pakhtoons residing in the city, thousands of miles away from trouble-torn Afghanistan.

As the taking over of Kabul by Taliban hugged headlines, the Aswaninagar Bandhu Mahal Club got in touch with the two Pakhtoons, who sing in their spare time besides their main money lending business, puja committee spokesman Swarup Nag said on Wednesday.

"We wanted to convey the message of fraternity and solidarity to our friends in Afghanistan. We want to convey the message of peaceful co-existence which is the hallmark of our external policy," he said.

The theme song, in the 40th year of the popular puja in the Baguiati, Kestopur, Lake Town and Dumdum Park area, will have typical Afghan folk tunes and Pushtu language.

"We are planning to play Bengali translation of the lyrics in between," he added.

Music composer Samrat Bhattacharya said he heard some of the Pakhtoons (Called Kabuliwala in Bengal) breaking into songs at one of their bases in the city once and that was in his mind.

When approached by the club these accounts came to his mind and he had some difficulty in coaxing these singers from Afghanistan to lend voice to some of the lyrics in their language set to the tunes resonating in the mountainous rugged terrain.

"The end result I am sure will be for everyone to see. The tunes of music will tug heart strings of the visitors to the pandal and people in the neighborhood making them feel one with the battle-ravaged Afghanistan," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durga Puja Pakhtoons Kolkata Durga Puja
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp