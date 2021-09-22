Man arrested from south Kolkata for running illegal telecom installation

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 35-year-old man was arrested from south Kolkata's Kasba area for allegedly running an illegal telecom installation, police said on Wednesday. They said that the arrest was made on Tuesday evening by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police from Swinhoe Lane on a complaint by the Department of Telecom.

The telecom installation was terminating the ISD/VOIP calls, and bypass the legal international gateways of domestic operators, a senior police officer said.

Three active SIM-boxes with 73 active SIMS, a CPU, three routers, a media converter, two mobile phones and a pen drive were seized, she said. The officer said that a case was registered at the Kasba police station under relevant sections of the IPC, besides the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act 1933.