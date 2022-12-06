Home Cities Kolkata

Cash stuffed in SUV tyre seized in Bengal, Mamata alleges BJP conspiracy

Police intercepted a vehicle in which five persons were travelling in a SUV with registration number issued by Bihar transport authorities and found cash of Rs 94.38 lakh.

Published: 06th December 2022

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Hours before leaving for Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s G20 meet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP after Rs 94 lakh was found stuffed in the stepney (spare tyre) of a Guwahati-bound vehicle in Jalpaiguri district on Monday.“Money, hooligans and arms are being transported for the BJP. I would like to request the BJP to take care of it. Let us fight politically,” she said.
“We had a specific tip off about transportation of the cash. A check-post was in place at Banarhat and we were checking all the suspected vehicles. We intercepted the SUV and started searching the vehicle. Initially, nothing was found. We picked up the spare tyre and realised its weight was abnormal. We decided to engage a mechanic to open the tyre,” said Biswajit Mahato, the superintendent of police, Jalpaiguri district. The police said the stepney was stashed with 94 bundles of currency notes in denominations of Rs 500 and RRs 200.

