Kolkata Diary

The largest locomotive manufacturer in the world, based in the state, has scripted history by rolling out a record 467 locos in the January-December, 2021 period.

Published: 18th January 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

The production figure is the result of CLW's continuous production streaks of 40 plus locos per month.

The production figure is the result of CLW’s continuous production streaks of 40 plus locos per month.

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Locomotive maker clocks best-ever yearly output 

The largest locomotive manufacturer in the world, based in the state, has scripted history by rolling out a record 467 locos in the January-December, 2021 period. For the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) this is the best ever production figure in one calendar year.

The production figure is the result of CLW’s continuous production streaks of 40 plus locos per month. CLW, in its 70 years produced 11,000 locomotives – including 2,351 steam locomotives, 842 diesel locomotives and 7,936 electric locomotives. About 90 per cent of all electric locomotive ever used by the railways came from their assembly lines. 

Schools giving chances to absentee children

Several schools in the state have been considering the absence of students in tests because of Covid and giving them a re-test option.

In the past two years of online classes and online tests, the absence had reduced and almost all students would appear for tests from home even if they were sick but the third wave is making it difficult to log in or write a test, teachers of different schools said.

“We are considering only cases where children are Covid positive and not in a condition to appear for a test,’’ said teacher of a prominent school in Kolkata.

Before the pandemic, in many schools, children would be discouraged from attending schools even if there was an exam if they had fallen ill. Students were then usually marked absent and a re-test was not given in many schools.

Rare double coconut tree at botanic garden dying 

The double coconut tree (Lodoicea Maldivica) at the Indian Botanic Garden here, which underwent a cross-country pollination in 2013 appears to be dying.

Though authorities are hopeful that the tree will survive, yellowing leaves and general appearance of the tree seem to suggest otherwise. Besides, the seed born out of cross-pollination has not germinated, which means that the rare species will soon be extinct in the country.

Scientists here said the plant had a fungal attack following which it was treated with fungicide. An official said, “This took a heavy toll on its health.”

Corporation’s chatbot for service delivery

Residents of Kolkata awaiting a new Aadhaar card or making modification in an existing one can now book appointments through a WhatsApp chatbot run by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The civic body would also provide pending property tax information and a link to pay the due through the WhatsApp chatbot. Interested persons can contact on the number: 8335999111.

The chatbot will initiate a conversation through which those seeking services can book appointments. Besides, several payment modes including credit and debit cards, and UPI payments will be allowed for a host of services, the KMC stated in a release on Saturday. 

Pranab Mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com

