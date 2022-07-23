Home Cities Kolkata

CISF personnel shoots himself dead at Kolkata Airport

The body of Pankaj Kumar, a sub-inspector, was found lying in a pool of blood around 7.45 pm on Friday at the basement toilet meant for airport staff, police said.

By PTI

KOLKATA: A CISF personnel has allegedly shot himself dead at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, police said.

The body of Pankaj Kumar, a sub-inspector, was found lying in a pool of blood around 7.45 pm on Friday at the basement toilet meant for airport staff, they said.

His body was found after airport security personnel rushed to the toilet on hearing a gunshot, they added.

He has a gunshot wound on the forehead and his service pistol was found lying beside the body, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are questioning his colleagues and other airport staffers to ascertain why Kumar took his life.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, police said.

As the incident happened away from the passenger movement area, it did not cause any hindrance to airport operations, officials said.

