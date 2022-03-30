STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Jadavpur University teachers to abstain from exam process if conducted online

Some engineering students had gheraoed Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das on the campus for 10 hours on Monday to press for their demand.

Published: 30th March 2022 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Teachers of Jadavpur University (JU) have threatened to boycott the examination process if the institution yields to some agitating engineering students' demand that the final semester tests be held online by reversing its decision to conduct the exercise in the offline mode.

Some engineering students had gheraoed Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das on the campus for 10 hours on Monday to press for their demand. On Tuesday, he did not attend work.

Terming the students' demand as "unjust", the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) and the institution's chapter of the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) said they will boycott the examination process if the decision to hold it offline is reversed.

"JUTA has taken a unanimous decision to not take part in the process if the final semester engineering examination is conducted in the online mode instead of the already adopted decision of the examination board to hold it offline on the campus this year as it will mean giving in to the unjust demand of a section of the pupils," the teachers' body's general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI.

ABUTA also echoed JUTA in describing the students' demand as "unjust" and criticising the gherao of the VC. "Our member teachers will also refrain from participating in the examination process if it is conducted online," ABUTA spokesperson Goutam Maity said.

Vice Chancellor Das, however, said that the examination board's decision is final and will not be reversed. "We will not give in to such demands of the students. I have told them categorically during the gherao that the examination will be held offline this time," he said.

A spokesperson of FETSU (Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union) said that as classes were held in online mode in the last two years, the final semester examination should also be held online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jadavpur University Jadavpur University exams Jadavpur University teachers
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp