Kolkata: Body of BJP youth leader found hanging amid Amit Shah visit, party alleges murder

KOLKATA: Union Home minister expressed his concern after the body of a youth wing leader of the BJP was found hanging in an abandoned room of railway quarters in Cossipore, north Kolkata, on the second and last day visit of Amit Shah to the state. He asked the party functionaries to cancel the welcome event in the state capital when he will return from north Bengal on Friday afternoon.

The BJP alleged the deceased party leader was murdered and hanged.

The body of Arjun Chowrasia (26) was found with a rope tied around his neck at around 7 am. No suicide note was from the room where the body was found, said police.

BJP supporters did not allow the police to remove the body for hours saying the Union Home Minister would visit the area. Police personnel had to jostle with agitators but the body could not be removed till 11.15 am.

Chowrasia’s family demanded a CBI probe into his unnatural death. ‘‘My brother was being threatened since last year’s Assembly elections. He was murdered. We don’t have faith in Kolkata police and this is why we are demanding a CBI probe,’’ said Chowrasia’s sister Sunita.

BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato said Chowrasia, who was the vice-president of BJP’s Chitpur mandal committee, was one of those who were to receive Shah in Kolkata. ‘‘Ths murder of our party worker during the visit of the Union Home minister reflects the real picture of the state’s law and order situation,’’ he alleged.