STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata: Body of BJP youth leader found hanging amid Amit Shah visit, party alleges murder

The BJP alleged the deceased party leader was murdered and hanged.

Published: 06th May 2022 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Union Home minister expressed his concern after the body of a youth wing leader of the BJP was found hanging in an abandoned room of railway quarters in Cossipore, north Kolkata, on the second and last day visit of Amit Shah to the state. He asked the party functionaries to cancel the welcome event in the state capital when he will return from north Bengal on Friday afternoon.

The BJP alleged the deceased party leader was murdered and hanged.

The body of Arjun Chowrasia (26) was found with a rope tied around his neck at around 7 am. No suicide note was from the room where the body was found, said police.

BJP supporters did not allow the police to remove the body for hours saying the Union Home Minister would visit the area. Police personnel had to jostle with agitators but the body could not be removed till 11.15 am.

Chowrasia’s family demanded a CBI probe into his unnatural death. ‘‘My brother was being threatened since last year’s Assembly elections. He was murdered. We don’t have faith in Kolkata police and this is why we are demanding a CBI probe,’’ said Chowrasia’s sister Sunita.

BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato said Chowrasia, who was the vice-president of BJP’s Chitpur mandal committee, was one of those who were to receive Shah in Kolkata. ‘‘Ths murder of our party worker during the visit of the Union Home minister reflects the real picture of the state’s law and order situation,’’ he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Amit Shah Bengal Bengal BJP Kolkata BJP
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp