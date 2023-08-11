Home Cities Kolkata

Renowned nuclear physicist Bikash Sinha dies at 78

Saha, 78, who was suffering from old age-related ailments, was a recipient of Padma Bhushan in 2010 for his contribution to science & technology.

Published: 11th August 2023 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Nuclear physicist Bikash Sinha (Photo | Wikimedia commons)

Nuclear physicist Bikash Sinha (Photo | Wikimedia commons)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Renowned nuclear physicist Bikash Sinha, a former director of the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics (SINP) and the Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC), died here on Friday.

Saha, 78, who was suffering from old age-related ailments, was a recipient of Padma Bhushan in 2010 for his contribution to science & technology.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, condoling his demise, described him as a talented nuclear physicist and illustrious son of Bengal.

"Saddened to know about the untimely demise of the great scientist Bikash Sinha," Banerjee tweeted.

The SINP and VECC, under his directorship, collaborated with the CERN (European Organisation for Nuclear Research) for experiments in particle physics.

Sinha had held the Homi Bhaba chair at the VECC and was a fellow of the Indian National Science Academy.

Born in a zamindar family of Kandi in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, he studied physics at Presidency College in Kolkata, before pursuing higher studies in the subject at King's College, Cambridge.

Sinha, a fellow of several academies including the 3rd World Academy of Sciences, Italy, and recipient of numerous awards, contributed immensely to the field of Quark Gluon Plasma, a state of matter in quantum chromodynamics that exists at extremely high temperature and/or density.

He led the team from India to participate in the experiments at CERN, Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) at Brookhaven National Laboratory in the USA and at the Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR) in Germany.

A recipient of Padma Shri in 2001 and the SN Bose Birth Centenary Award of the Indian Science Congress Association in 1994, he was conferred by the West Bengal government the state's highest award 'Bangabibhushan' in 2022 and also the 'Rabindra Smriti Puraskar' in the same year.

Sinha was the Vice-chancellor of West Bengal University of Technology.

Apart from scientific contributions, he is a regular writer on popular science in Bengali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bikash Sinha Nuclear physicist Padma Bhushan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp