Home Cities Kolkata

Bengal panchayat polls: one shot dead, two injured during rally 

Bullets were fired at an opposition parties’ rally in Chopra, North Dinajpur. 

Published: 15th June 2023 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

bengal_shooting

Three people were shot during a rally in Bengal. (Photo | ENS/videograb)

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Fresh clashes broke out on the last day for filing nominations for panchayat elections in Bengal on Thursday claiming one life and injuring two others. Bullets were fired at an opposition parties’ rally in Chopra, North Dinajpur. 

The victim was taken to a nearby healthcare unit but he was declared dead on arrival. The two others, who sustained bullet injuries, are admitted to the hospital.

Police said the incident took place when supporters of Left Front and Congress, who formed an alliance to contest the rural polls, were heading towards the nearby office of the block development officer (BDO) to file nominations.

“The ruling Trinamool Congress supporters, who assembled on the road to stop us, opened fire and three of our men slumped on the ground. We found blood oozing out of the wounds where they were hit by bullets,” said a CPI(M) supporter present at the rally.

The TMC, however, is yet to comment on the incident.

Shortly after the state election commission announced that panchayat polls will be held on July 8, setting June 15 as the deadline for filing nominations, a Congress supporter, who had defected from the TMC was shot dead in Khargram, Murshidabad district.  

Protesting against TMC’s alleged atrocities and muscle flexing, BJP’s women's wing staged a sit-in-demonstration in front of the state election commission’s office alleging their candidate was not being allowed to file nominations by the supporters of the ruling party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal panchayat polls
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp