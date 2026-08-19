'It was like a horror movie scene', recounts guest of Kolkata hotel devastated by fire

KOLKATA: Horrified guests of a Kolkata hotel, who were rescued from a devastating blaze that claimed nine lives in the early hours of Wednesday, recounted a night of terror, as dark smoke engulfed the second and third floors of the dilapidated building with no hope of escape in sight.

Many claimed that there were no fire alarm or safety equipment in place at the establishment.

Nine people, including a four-year-old child and two women, were killed in the fire at the cramped central Kolkata building housing several hotels. Prompt action by fire brigade personnel saved around 80 lives, asserted West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Department Minister Kaushik Chowdhury.

A resident from Bangladesh, who was staying at the hotel, claimed that he had approached the staff who were fast asleep when the blaze broke out in the dead of the night around 2 am.

"Dark smoke engulfed the second and third floors of the building, and it was hard to escape, as the fire was raging near the staircase," said the man, clad in a vest and lungi that he wore when he retired for the night.

The Bangladeshi national said he could not salvage any of his belongings as he had to scramble to safety.