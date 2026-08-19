16 months, at least 50 dead: Why Kolkata’s fires keep turning deadly

The latest fire at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street, which killed at least nine people and injured six others, has once again exposed Kolkata’s long-standing fire-safety vulnerabilities. The blaze, which broke out around 2 am on Wednesday, trapped people inside the five-storey building as thick smoke hampered rescue efforts.

The incident is not an isolated tragedy. Over the past 16 months, Kolkata has witnessed a series of deadly fires in hotels, warehouses, factories, hospitals and densely populated neighbourhoods.

Kolkata's major fires in 16 months

August 19, 2026: Mirza Ghalib hotel fire — At least nine people, including a child and two women, were killed after a massive fire broke out at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in central Kolkata early Wednesday.

May 2026: Tiljala fire — Two people died and several workers were seriously injured in a building fire.

January 26, 2026: Anandapur warehouse fire —27 people were killed after a fire gutted a dry-food and decorator's warehouse complex. The premises reportedly lacked a fire-clearance certificate.

October 23, 2025: Tiretti Bazar fire — A major blaze on Ezra Street required 15 fire tenders and caused extensive commercial damage.

October 2025: Rajabazar factory fire — An abandoned factory complex caught fire and required six fire tenders to bring the blaze under control.

April 29, 2025: Rituraj Hotel fire, Burrabazar — One of the city's deadliest recent fires killed around 14 people, including two children, and injured about 40 others. A short circuit was suspected.

April 2025: Pathuriaghata fire — Two people died of smoke suffocation after a fire broke out at a garment godown in Kolkata's Pathuriaghata area.

February 2025: Narkeldanga Slum fire — One person died in a blaze that gutted at least 30 shanties in Narkeldanga area.

Taken together, these incidents point to a recurring problem: in many parts of Kolkata, the physical environment of the city can turn an otherwise manageable fire into a major disaster.