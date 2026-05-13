Bengal CM orders demolition of Tiljala factory where fire killed two; crackdown on other illegal units

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said he had ordered the demolition of the Tiljala factory and the disconnection of essential services there, a day after a massive fire at the unit claimed two lives.

According to the CM, the action was taken after a committee probing the incident found the unit was operating illegally, without an approved building plan, and lacked basic fire and electric safety measures.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the findings of the probe, he said the government has initiated stringent action against the factory owners.

"We formed a team comprising four departments and sought a report. It found the structure was illegal, there was no sanctioned building plan, and basic norms related to fire safety and electricity were not followed. It was completely illegal," Adhikari said.

The chief minister said the factory owner and another person have been arrested in connection with the incident.