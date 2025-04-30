Three, including two minors, from TN's Karur killed in Kolkata hotel fire

KARUR: 14 people, including an elderly man and two minors from Karur district in Tamil Nadu, were killed in a fire accident at a hotel in Kolkata on Tuesday night.

According to police, the deceased from Karur were identified as Muthukrishnan (61), P Diya (10), and P Rithan (3), all from Uppidamangalam in Karur district.

Police said that Prabhu (40), an entrepreneur dealing in Aloe Vera by-products across the country, had been on a tour in Kolkata since April 17, along with his father-in-law Muthukrishnan, daughter Diya, son Rithan, and wife P Mathumitha. The family had been staying at the Rituraj Hotel on Madanmohan Street in the city's Burrabazar area.

At the time of the incident, Prabhu and his wife had stepped out of the hotel to buy dinner, while the others remained in their room.