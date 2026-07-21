Calcutta HC orders arrest of Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel in rape case

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the arrest of Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel after a woman accused him of rape. The court also directed the seizure of his electronic devices to prevent the dissemination of photographs of the complainant, a medical student.

Porel has also been charged with criminal intimidation and other offences.

The Calcutta High Court Justice Saugata Bhattacharjee has also directed the police to adopt a more proactive approach in investigating the case. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 11.

A case was registered against Porel last month at Mogra Police Station after the complainant alleged that he established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage and frequently recorded their intimate moments.

The woman further alleged that she later discovered Porel had also been involved in physical relationships with other women.