Mumbai woman shares nude video of sister with married boyfriend, arrested

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: The city police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly shooting an objectionable video of her sister and sharing it with her married boyfriend.

The Agripada cops arrested the woman on Friday after her younger sister, a 20-year-old Byculla resident, lodged a complaint with the police against the elder sister and her paramour, an official said.

The accused woman allegedly made a video call to her married boyfriend and showed her sister bathing, he said, adding that the man took screenshots during the call, saved them on his mobile phone and later shared them with the victim's relatives.

The man had allegedly asked his girlfriend to take nude pictures of her sister and promised to marry her in return, the official said, adding, this was an act of revenge, as the victim had allegedly humiliated her sister's boyfriend during Navratri celebrations.

An offence has been registered against the accused and her boyfriend under sections 354(C) (voyeurism), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, he said.

The accused was released on bail later on the day. Search for her absconding boyfriend is on, the official said.