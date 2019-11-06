Home Cities Mumbai

Security tightened in Mumbai ahead of Ayodhya case verdict

Prohibitory orders are already in place and no celebration or mourning with respect to the judgement will be allowed in the city.

Published: 06th November 2019

Mumbai police (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have stepped up security, especially in sensitive areas, and are keeping a close watch on social media activities ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, a police official said.

Prohibitory orders are already in place and no celebration or mourning with respect to the judgement will be allowed in the city, which witnessed communal riots after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, he said.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected to deliver the verdict in the case before his retirement on November 17.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve on Monday held a meeting with some prominent members of the Muslim community, including journalists and spiritual leaders, and appealed to them to accept the apex court's verdict.

"Elaborate security arrangements are being made with extra precautions in sensitive areas. As this will be the verdict of the apex court, every person should accept it as a citizen of the country and not as any community member," the official said on Tuesday.

As part of the security measures, the police have imposed prohibitory orders from November 4 to 18, restricting any unlawful assembly of people, he said.

"No celebration or mourning by any community or group will be allowed in the city after the judgement," he said.

The city police's social media monitoring cell and cyber cell will monitor activities on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and other such platforms, he said.

"Strict action will be taken against those who post objectionable content, hurting sentiments of any community," the official said.

Citizens have also been urged not to believe in rumours and alert the police if they come across any such kind of talks, he said.

"People should report any suspicious person or activity and help the police in keeping the city safe and peaceful," he added.

