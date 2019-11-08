Home Cities Mumbai

Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai, adjoining areas due to Cyclone 'Maha'

Heavy showers lashed Mumbai suburbs of Ghatkopar, Chembur, Santacruz, Borivali, Kandivali and Malad in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

Published: 08th November 2019 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 02:14 PM

Commuters and pedestrians wade across heavy rainfall in Mumbai Friday Nov. 8 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As the cyclonic storm 'Maha' weakened', it brought heavy to moderate rainfall in several parts of the city, suburbs of Thane and Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Heavy showers lashed Mumbai suburbs of Ghatkopar, Chembur, Santacruz, Borivali, Kandivali and Malad in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

At some places, showers were accompanied by lightning and thunder.

Parts of adjoining Thane and Palghar districts also experienced showers, an offical in the district disaster management control room said.

Low-lying areas in Thane and Palghar districts were water-logged, he said.

According to reports, seashore villages of Dahanu, Chinchani, Boisar, Safale and Kelve in Palghar district received heavy showers.

In the last 24 hours ended 8.30 am, Thane recorded 59.94 mm rainfall, he said.

Navi Mumbai was also lashed by rains on Friday morning.

The financial capital will witness light to moderate showers or thunderstorms, along with a cloudy sky over the next 24 hours, the Mumbai weather bureau predicted.

"Effect of cloudiness caused by remnants of Maha clouds depression.

"Mumbai. short spells of rain right now in the early morning in different pockets of suburbs more towards western side. Borivali, Chembur, Santacruz, as indicated by latest radar and satellite image," India Meteorological Department deputy director-general M S Hosalikar tweeted.

The IMD recorded 0.2 mm rain in the Colaba observatory (in south Mumbai) and 32.6 mm rain in the Santcruz observatory (in suburbs) in the last 24 hours (from 8.30 am Thursday morning to 8.30 am Friday).

However, road and rail transport remained unaffected by the downpour, a civic official said.

Cyclone 'Maha' fizzled out into the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast on Thursday, causing moderate rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra.

TAGS
Cyclone Maha Mumbai Rains
