Bombay High Court concerned at Shivaji Park’s use for ceremonies

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: While security has been beefed up at Shivaji Park ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday raised concern on such ceremonies.

“Henceforth, everyone will want to use the ground for such ceremonies,” a division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla said while hearing a petition filed by NGO Wecom Trust.

“We do not want to say anything about tomorrow’s ceremony... we are only praying that nothing untoward happens,” the court added.

“You (authorities) have to also consider security aspect. You cannot put everybody’s lives at risk,” the court said.

“To prepare for the swearing-in ceremony to be held tomorrow, materials like chairs and bamboos to erect pandals will be brought in trucks this (Wednesday) evening. This means the park (ground) will not be available both today and tomorrow (Thursday) for public use,” the court observed.