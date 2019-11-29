Home Cities Mumbai

'Not a single tree leaf will be cut': Uddhav Thackeray announces stay on Aarey metro project

A Supreme Court bench had last month sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony area.

Published: 29th November 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced stay on construction of metro car shed project in the city's green lung Aarey Colony, where protests were held last month against cutting of trees for the work.

Speaking to reporters soon after taking charge as CM in Mantralaya, Thackeray said "not a single tree leaf will be cut till further developments."

A Supreme Court bench had last month sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony area.

The Bombay High Court had on October 4 refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest and declined to quash the Mumbai municipal corporation's decision to allow felling of over 2,600 trees in the green zone to set up a metro car shed.

