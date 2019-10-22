Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai Metro ferries 600 million commuters in 65 months

In the first 398 days, the ridership notched 100 million and after 388 days, it reached another 100 million.

Mumbai Metro

Mumbai Metro (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Setting a record of sorts, the Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Mumbai Metro One Ltd (MMOPL) has ferried over 600 million commuters in just 65 months of operations, a spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The spokesperson added that the unparalleled feat was possible due to its world-class services, customer-centric experiences and flawless operational excellence. Every year, the Mumbai Metro Andheri-Versova-Ghatkopar corridor has emerged as the preferred choice of city commuters.

"Every additional growth in ridership by 100 million on Mumbai Metro is noteworthy as the number of days taken to achieve it consistently decreasing, proving it is indeed the new lifeline of Mumbaikars," the spokesperson said.

In the first 398 days, it notched 100 million, after 388 days another 100 million, third 100 million came in 337 days followed by the fourth 100 million in just 300 days, the fifth 100 million added in 273 days, and now the sixth 100 million adding up to a total of 600 million achieved in a record 264 days.

Simultaneously, the MMOPL also witnessed growth on various routes last year with the three toppers being the Andheri-Western Express Highway-Andheri (27 per cent), Andheri-Chakala, JB Nagar-Andheri (17 per cent) and Ghatkopar-WEH-Ghatkopar (13 per cent). "This increase establishes MMOPL as a preferred mode of transport for travelling between suburban stations of Andheri and Ghatkopar and short-lap stations," said the spokesperson.

Now, the next five emerging stations are Saki Naka, Chakala, Marol Naka, WEH and Airport Road on a typical working day on the 11.4 km-long maiden Metro railway of Mumbai. Presently, Mumbai Metro offers 422 trips on weekdays operating 135,248 trains trips from October 2018-September 2019 with a 99.9 per cent punctuality rate and 100 per cent train availability.

The spokesperson said that another benchmark of operational excellence is Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic which is approximately 25,326 commuters.

