11 CISF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai

It is suspected that they caught the infection while on duty at the Mumbai International Airport, the official said.

Published: 04th April 2020 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

With the threat of coronavirus looming large, CISF personnel at Kempegowda Railway station are on high alert

Representational Image. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 11 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have contracted coronavirus at Panvel near Mumbai, a local civic official said on Friday.

Five of the CISF personnnel had tested positive ealrier while six more tested positive on Friday, he said.

Panvel which comes under Navi Mumbai has a total of 14 coronavirus cases at present.

The infected CISF personnel were posted at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

At least 146 CISF personnel including officers were tested, a senior official from the Konkan Divisional Commissioner's office told PTI.

After five personnel tested positive, samples of others were collected, the official added.

Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh confirmed that 11 CISF personnel were found to have contracted the virus.

It included 10 jawans and one civilian staff, he said.

CISF authorities suspect that the jawans got infected at the Mumbai International Airport, he said, adding that all the CISF personnel posted at Kharghar have been advised home isolation.

