Fighing the virus: BMC launches dedicated COVID-19 clinics in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai, the local civic body has started ten COVID-19 clinics in the containment zones and densely- populated areas which are at the risk of rapid transmission, an official said on Saturday.

Screening for symptoms will be conducted in these clinics between 10 am and 1 pm every day, he said.

"A screening clinic is being opened in each zone of the MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) and one more additional clinic will be opened in Zone -II, IV and V, where COVID-19 cases were observed in large numbers," he said, adding that Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi issued instructions on Friday.

The official said that social distancing will be strictly adhered to at these clinics.

Each of these clinics will be managed by a team comprising a doctor and a nurse, which will be supported by another doctor for collecting swabs of clinically symptomatic cases, the official said.

Assistant Municipal Commissioners of respective zones will provide the necessary infrastructure like tables, chairs PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits and sanitisers.

Mumbai recorded 278 COVID-19 cases as on Friday with 19 deaths.

The number of containment zones -- which are set up around areas where a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patient is found -- increased to 141 on Friday with addition of 29 new zones.

One of the new containment zones came up in Dharavi, where a 35-year-old doctor tested positive on Thursday.