Mumbai becomes epicentre of COVID-19 positive cases and death reports

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: As the COVID-19 positive cases are on a rise in Maharashtra, the Brihnmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as an emergency, reserved 5000 beds in various hospitals, hotels, buildings, halls etc to treat coronavirus suspects and positive patients across Mumbai.

In Maharashtra, there are a total of 748 COVID-19 positive patients. Out of which Mumbai records the highest with 433 coronavirus positive patients and total 30 deaths.

Mumbai has turned as an epicentre of coronavirus. As per BMC data, more number of coronavirus positive patients were reported in the upscale areas of Malabar Hills, Peddar road, Worli and Dadar. The coronavirus positive patients numbers are also increasing the in the slum pockets like Dharavi, Kurla, Byculla, Andheri, Malad Malwani, Mulund, Ghatkopar etc.



Vijay Khabale, spokesperson of BMC said that they have reserved more than 5000 beds in various hospitals, hotels, vacant buildings, halls etc. “Most of these beds are reserved at different locations. The coronavirus infected patients do not need to travel the long distance for the treatment. However, we are confident to contain the spreading the virus,” Khabale said.



In Mumbai, there are 211 contaminated localities. Khabale added, they are also using the cluster contaminated strategy.

'After identifying the high and low-risk area, we are sealing these particular areas and restricting the movement of people. We are also displaying the notice board to make aware people about the risk and detection of COVID-19 positive patients. If necessary the people who came in contact with the COVID 19 positive patients, they were either home quarantined or isolated in various wards,' Khabale added.

'Initially, the coronavirus cases were detected in upscale localities of Mumbai among people who had an international travel history. Then people who stayed in slum pockets and worked in these upscale localities started testing positive for COVID-19 positive patients. Dharavi has total five positive patients including one death,' said BMC health officer requesting anonymity.